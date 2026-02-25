Bae In Hyuk's And Roh Jeong Eui’s Gazes Change After Bae In Hyuk’s Confession In “Our Universe”

The love triangle is heating to the breaking point in “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode of “Our Universe,” Woo Hyun Jin kept a subtle distance from Sun Tae Hyung after he realized his feelings and confessed. Meanwhile, Park Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham) began making a serious effort to win Woo Hyun Jin’s heart, revealing emotions he had been unable to express in the past. His direct approach ignited a romantic love triangle among the three.

Newly released stills highlight Park Yoon Seong’s return to Woo Joo’s home. Standing close to Woo Hyun Jin, almost within reach, he places his hand against the wall, creating a heart-fluttering moment.

Sun Tae Hyung’s uneasy expression, after sensing the subtle tension between them, also stands out.

This contrasts with an earlier preview video that showed Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin, and Sun Woo Joo (Park Yu Hoo) appearing like a happy family, while Park Yoon Seong watched and could not hide his bittersweet feelings. It remains to be seen what changes Park Yoon Seong’s next move will bring to Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin.

More stills capture a tender moment as Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin lock eyes. For reasons unknown, the two once again find themselves taking shelter from the rain together. In the calm atmosphere, they cannot seem to look away from each other, creating a quiet but undeniable sense of excitement. After Sun Tae Hyung’s confession, Woo Hyun Jin has yet to respond. The scene heightens curiosity about what kind of conversation may have passed between them.

The production team said, “In episode 7, airing February 25, Park Yoon Seong has signaled his direct pursuit, and Sun Tae Hyung will also begin making moves to protect Woo Hyun Jin. Please pay attention to see what kind of dizzying variable Park Yoon Seong will become in the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin.”

Episode 7 of “Our Universe” will air on February 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on “Our Universe” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)