Ha Jung Woo, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, And Park Seo Kyung Joyfully Celebrate Im Soo Jung’s Birthday In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled new stills!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Newly released stills show building owner Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), who puts everything on the line to buy a building using loans, and his wife Kim Sun (Im Soo Jung), along with Ki Soo Jong’s close friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) and his wife Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), enjoying a peaceful moment. Their everyday lives begin to unravel after a staged kidnapping takes place around the building.

The stills show Kim Sun’s birthday party on the rooftop of Ki Soo Jong’s building, the Seyoon Building. Sitting between Ki Soo Jong and Kim Sun is their daughter, Da Rae (Park Seo Kyung), and their happy family moment stands out.

Also in the scene are Jeon Yi Kyung, watching them affectionately, and Min Hwal Seong, who livens up the atmosphere, completing the cheerful party.

However, behind their bright smiles, each hides secrets and private worries, creating a subtle tension beneath the seemingly peaceful surface. The squashed cake in front of Kim Sun sits precariously, almost as if hinting at their future. Unaware of what is about to happen, their smiling faces leave an even more uneasy feeling.

Ki Soo Jong’s decision to protect his building and family is expected to create unexpected ripples in the relationships among the four. The meeting of the two couples, which sparked the cracks, teases what will happen next.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston”:

Watch Now

Also watch Im Soo Jung in “Melancholia”:

Watch Now

Source (1)