Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Reveal Their True Faces Beyond The Cracks In New Drama 'Phantom Lawyer' Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled new character posters!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The newly released posters visually capture the two characters’ narratives at a glance by contrasting their “visible faces” with their “true nature” breaking through the cracks.

First, Shin I Rang’s poster is powerfully stamped with the line: “Do you still see me as a lawyer?” A fissure begins to split across the face of a lawyer in a neat suit, and through that gap, other versions of him seep through. A bandage stuck to his cheek, a robe instead of a suit, an idol badge pinned to the right side of his chest, and even a shaman-like tie and fan—images that seem like they should never go together coexist within a single person.

Han Na Hyun’s poster reveals a different kind of crack from Shin I Rang’s. At first glance, what stands out is her unwavering gaze, impeccably tailored suit, and the cool, confident image of the ace attorney at the major law firm Taebaek—but the crack running across her face suggests that fractures have begun to form within her. The confession, “Being a lawyer was originally my older sister’s dream,” instantly reveals Han Na Hyun’s story that had been shrouded until now. It hints that the profession of being a lawyer was not her own dream but a choice she made to carry on someone else’s unfinished dream.

In particular, the guitar bag and diary seen behind Han Na Hyun in the poster are important clues. During her school days, when her life sparkled with dreams and hope, she lived on with the guilt of having been the only one to survive an accident that occurred on the day she and her older sister were on their way to see a performance. Later, the pledge she found in her sister’s diary—“I will become the best lawyer”—completely changed the course of Han Na Hyun’s life.

The production team remarked, “With these character posters, we aimed to symbolically capture that the two aren’t merely courtroom partners but beings who will shake up each other’s worlds. One is thrown into confusion as other people’s stories seep into him, while the other locks herself away while carrying someone else’s dream.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

