Watch: Park Min Young Remains Undaunted As Wi Ha Joon Begins His Relentless Pursuit In 'Siren's Kiss' Teaser

tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” has shared a sneak peek at the first episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman.

Wi Ha Joon stars as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Warning: brief mention of suicide.

The newly released teaser for the first episode hints at a wrongful death as well as sharp words aimed at inspector Cha Woo Seok. When someone reports a murder, Cha Woo Seok declares that he is investigating “whether Kim Yoon Ji’s death is suicide or murder.”

As the mystery and tension escalates, the teaser also introduces Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun), an enigmatic startup CEO whose identity is shrouded in mystery except for his name and occupation.

In a chilling confrontation between Cha Woo Seok and Han Seol Ah, Cha Woo Seok asks, “What could you have gained from the death of those men?” Han Seol Ah replies, “There is nothing I gained. I’ve only lost.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

