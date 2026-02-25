Wi Ha Joon And Kim Jung Hyun Flaunt Contrasting Charms In New Drama “Siren’s Kiss”

Upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Wi Ha Joon and Kim Jung Hyun!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman.

Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) and Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun) become involved with art auctioneer Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), each for their own reasons. Here’s a closer look at the charms of these two men, both with strong and distinct personalities.

Cha Woo Seok is an insurance inspector who hunts people willing to trade human lives for money. Persistent and intuitive, he dives deep into every case. When Han Seol Ah, whose past includes the deaths of all the men she loved, is suspected of insurance-related murder, he begins following her every move.

His relentless pursuit of the truth gradually turns into genuine curiosity and feelings for Han Seol Ah, causing Cha Woo Seok’s sense of reason to waver. It remains to be seen where his direct pursuit of Han Seol Ah will lead.

Meanwhile, startup CEO Baek Joon Beom is an enigmatic rising tycoon with a gentle, confident charm. After winning a high-priced piece at Royal Auction in a fierce auction, he quickly rises to VIP status, leaving a strong impression on Han Seol Ah. Determined to make her his, Baek Joon Beom pays close attention to her tastes and personal information, showing meticulous care and confidence in every move.

Both Cha Woo Seok and Baek Joon Beom circle around Han Seol Ah, forming complex relationships of pursuit and obsession. The question remains: which of them, if any, will become Han Seol Ah’s next man.

Meanwhile, a teaser video signaling the start of a deadly romance has been released. The video opens with Park Min Young’s quiet narration, “People called them Sirens,” and introduces the siren legend, in which a song of love leads people to their deaths.

Most notably, the line, “The Sirens’ song neither held them back nor drove them away. People simply chose the Sirens’ song themselves,” recalls the men in the drama who die, drawn by Han Seol Ah’s allure. Like sailors who willingly chose the Sirens’ song, even knowing it would lead to their end, viewers are left wondering whether the men who stay by Han Seol Ah will also meet their doom.

Watch the full video below!

[세이렌 애니필름]

깊은 바다 선원을 유혹하는 인어의 노래🌊🧜🏻‍♀️ 박민영의 매혹적인 나레이션과 함께 펼쳐지는

아름답지만 치명적인 세이렌 잔혹동화💔 ※ 본 영상은 AI로 제작된 콘텐츠입니다. 치명적 로맨스릴러 <세이렌>

3/2 [월] 저녁 8:50 첫 방송ㅣtvN#tvN #세이렌 #SirensKiss #tvnsiren… pic.twitter.com/iUlO2U9jBw — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) February 24, 2026

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

And Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

Watch Now

Source (1)