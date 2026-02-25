Sung Yoo Bin, Kim Ji Hyun, And Kim Tae Hoon Bring Diverse Charms To New Drama 'Shining'

JTBC’s upcoming series “Shining” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own gradually becoming each other’s source of trust and the light that guides one another’s lives.

Sung Yoo Bin plays Yeon Hee Seo, the younger brother of Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung). He works at a rural post office sorting mail and is bright and outgoing, unlike his quiet older brother. Despite dealing with the discomfort of an injured leg, he is a warmhearted person who always thinks first of his grandparents and older brother.

Kim Ji Hyun plays Park So Hyun, the business partner and lover of Mo Seon Gyu (Kim Tae Hoon), the father of Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju). A journalist from Hawaii, she visits South Korea for the purpose of covering a story and develops feelings for Mo Seon Gyu, which also leads to a subtle connection with his daughter, Mo Eun Ah.

Kim Tae Hoon makes a special appearance as Mo Seon Gyu, the father of Mo Eun Ah. After his divorce, he temporarily settled in a rural town he had visited while traveling and has been raising his daughter on his own. Skilled in natural cuisine, he meets Park So Hyun when she comes to cover his cooking and grows closer to her.

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)