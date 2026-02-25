'The Practical Guide To Love' Cast Picks Keywords To Describe Their Characters' Relationships

Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek have shared keywords to describe the relationships between their characters in “The Practical Guide to Love”!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

First, Han Ji Min picked “comfort” and “stability” as the keywords that best describe Lee Ui Yeong’s relationship with Song Tae Seop. She explained, “Song Tae Seop is someone who makes you feel comfortable in everyday life rather than through extreme or dynamic dates. When you open up to him, he quietly listens.”

On the other hand, Park Sung Hoon chose “blind date” as a keyword for his character’s relationship with Lee Ui Yeong. He remarked, “Lee Ui Yeong is someone who has gone on many blind dates and doesn’t attach much meaning to them, but her first impression of Song Tae Seop feels different from all the others. That makes her think about how to continue their relationship more efficiently. Please look forward to seeing what kind of relationship Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop will form within that process.”

Meanwhile, Han Ji Min highlighted “tension” as the keyword that best describes the dynamic between her character and Shin Ji Su. She explained, “The relationship between Lee Ui Yeong and Shin Ji Su is raw and filled with tension. There’s an unpredictable energy to him—you never know what he’ll do next—and that unpredictability is strangely compelling.”

Lee Ki Taek defined the relationship between Lee Ui Yeong and Shin Ji Su as a “compass.” He explained, “When either of them feels lost, they help each other find the direction they need to move toward. Shin Ji Su is motivated by Lee Ui Yeong to become a better man, while Lee Ui Yeong gains the courage to face her true feelings because of Shin Ji Su.”

These hints shared by the three actors have only heightened anticipation for the intriguing love triangle in “The Practical Guide to Love.” It remains to be seen what choices and outcomes the three characters’ connections will lead to.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)