7 Male K-Pop Idols With Iconic Diva Energy

The It Girls of K-pop have had plenty of (well-deserved) time to shine as of late, but now it’s the guys’ turn! With perfect hair, fashion that turns heads, and a little touch of attitude, these are the K-pop boys bringing their own diva energy. Diva isn’t just a look – it’s a lifestyle!

Between his fabulous style, endless photo shoots, and a penchant for sunglasses, everything about Yeonjun’s appearance screams diva! The eldest TXT member has been going viral as an Instagram fashionista for years, as well as for his meme-worthy drama. Still, though, he deserves to be proud of himself because not everyone looks this good!

2. NCT’s Renjun

Affectionately referred to as a diva by fans, NCT’s Renjun has earned it in the best way! He always steps out in the best looks, catching attention even outside of events. His sassy attitude has also earned him a lot of love. He’s quick-witted and hilarious, so much so that it has to be considered a talent! From head to toe, Renjun is every bit the diva of NCT.

No diva can be a true diva without a flair for the dramatic, and ZEROBASEONE’s Tae Rae is a prime example! He’s not afraid to go over-the-top with his antics, resulting in hilarity. A master in the art of the selfie and someone who always looks good in sunglasses, there’s no doubt that Kim Tae Rae is an icon. With talent like his, it’s easy to see why!



Another iconic diva with an iconic attitude – it’s ENHYPEN’s Sunoo! He’s known for his good looks and taste for the finer things in life, but it’s his expressions that have gained the most traction online. He’s the stuff of meme legend, and fans love him for it! There’s something about a cute face, sparkly jewelry, and a sprinkling of sass that’s just too good.

One of the OG K-pop divas, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has been iconic since day one! Even before debut, he got the nickname “Diva Boo.” He’s a total showstopper with his good looks and outstanding talent, so he’s more than earned his diva title. It’s the never-ending sass that makes him so funny! Plus, he looks too good in pink.

When it comes to Hyunjin, no one can out-diva the diva, except maybe Donatella Versace! Hyunjin has long been recognized for his visuals and sass, but once he became a favorite of Donatella herself, his diva status was cemented. It takes a certain level of star power to reach the level that Hyunjin is at, but he’s handling it in stride. A little drama is warranted!

Make way, make way – K-pop’s main diva is coming through! Strutting his stuff since SHINee’s debut, Key has remained an icon for a reason. His talent, attitude, and style are all out of this world! He’s also garnered a lot of love over the years for his over-the-top drama and hilarious antics. Plus, his collection of diamonds and sunglasses would make any diva jealous!