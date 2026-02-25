Yeonwoo Pulls A Flustered Kim Hyun Jin Into An Unexpected Situation In “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s new drama “Love Phobia” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In the last episode, Yoon Bi Ah faced a crisis when her trauma—being unable to stay with another person for more than an hour—was triggered. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Han Sun Ho grabbed her hand and led her away from the scene. The moment was captured by reporters and sparked dating rumors. To make matters worse, actor Park Jung Won (Jung Su Hwan), who had been used as the AI test-version model, became entangled in a stock manipulation scandal, causing a major blow to Yoon Bi Ah’s company. To overcome the crisis, she lied and claimed to be in a relationship. The two, now tied together by unfortunate circumstances, reached a turning point in their relationship when Yoon Bi Ah acquired Han Sun Ho’s company, which was on the verge of being taken over by loan sharks.

As Yoon Bi Ah attempts to use Han Sun Ho as the new prototype model for “For Me 2nd Generation,” the newly released stills capture the pair linking arms and standing noticeably closer than before.

The images show Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho bickering in the middle of the street, locked in a tense battle of wills. While Han Sun Ho tries to break free, Bi Ah refuses to let go of his arm. Adding to the mystery, Yoon Bi Ah glances around cautiously with a suspicious look.

Meanwhile, Han Sun Ho appears flustered by the sudden turn of events. His subtly shaking gaze and stiffened expression suggest that something serious has occurred. Just who is standing at the spot where Han Sun Ho’s uneasy eyes are fixed?

The next episode of “Love Phobia” will air on February 26 at 11 p.m. KST.

