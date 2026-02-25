Moon Sang Min And Go Ah Sung Share Thoughts On Their 'Pavane' Characters, On-Screen Chemistry, And More

The lead actors of Netflix’s “Pavane” recently participated in a photo shoot with ELLE Korea!

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

In the interview that followed the shoot, Go Ah Sung shared her thoughts on playing Mi Jung, a character who lives with her heart closed off. “I felt that Mi Jung has a switch that opens and closes her heart depending on the situation,” she commented. “Even after she falls in love, she is someone who feels fear before happiness.”

She also noted that sentences from the original novel served as crucial groundwork for her acting process. She explained, “Sentences not directly featured in the film naturally translated into my expressions and energy on set.”

Regarding his first impression of the script, Moon Sang Min, who took on his first leading role in a film through “Pavane,” stated, “It was a project I did not want to miss.”

He went on to reveal that while portraying Gyeong Rok, a young man who dreams of becoming a dancer, he focused more on the character’s expressions and demeanor than on dialogue.

“I thought that while he might look listless, his face shouldn’t appear emotionless,” explained Moon Sang Min. “I worked hard to maintain that subtle state.” He added that he took particular care to ensure that the character was naturally introduced in the scene early on in the film where he makes his first appearance.

Both actors praised each other’s synchronization with their characters. Go Ah Sung commended Moon Sang Min by saying, “He was already Gyeong Rok when he arrived on set,” while Moon Sang Min commented, “Go Ah Sung was Mi Jung from the very beginning.”

They went on to explain that their attitudes on set and the deliberate distance they maintained in their relationship was naturally reflected in the way their characters’ relationship developed in the film.

The two actors also noted that the depth of their characters’ emotions grew even stronger toward the latter part of the movie. Recalling a scene in which Gyeong Rok expresses emotion after Mi Jung’s disappearance, Moon Sang Min said, “All my emotions poured out at once on set.”

Meanwhile, Go Ah Sung shared, “The feeling that I had to let the character go lingered strongly.” Both actors agreed that “Pavane” was a film that left lingering emotions long after filming ended.

Moon Sang Min and Go Ah Sung’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the March issue of ELLE Korea.

Watch Moon Sang Min in his latest drama “To My Beloved Thief” below:

Watch Now

Also check out Go Ah Sung in “Tracer Season 2” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)