Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Talk About Their Roles In Upcoming Drama 'Phantom Lawyer'

Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

In the interview, Yoo Yeon Seok was asked about his experience acting possessed in the drama. He replied, “I just went for it without holding back. I wondered when else I would ever get the chance to completely throw myself into a role like that and let go of myself entirely if not now with the possession concept.”

He continued, “In the past, when I performed in musicals, I used to find it fascinating to watch actors playing multiple roles change costumes and step back on stage. I always found that very appealing, but this was my first time playing such a wide range of characters within a single project.”

Regarding the challenges of portraying Shin I Rang possessed by various characters, from an aspiring idol to a scientist, he said, “During rehearsals on set, I would observe the actors playing the ghosts or listen to recordings of them. I tried to incorporate their specific gestures and habits into my performance. Usually, towards the end of a drama, you start to feel comfortable and familiar with your character, but this set always felt brand new.”

When asked what he never wants to change as an actor, he responded, “When choosing projects, I want to keep seeking out characters I haven’t played before. I want to switch up genres, and if I’ve played a good guy, I want to try a villain next. I think my fans support me in exploring different sides of myself, and I want to keep trusting that as I move forward.”

Esom, who plays Han Na Hyun, an elite lawyer from a major law firm who assists Shin I Rang, was asked what she focused on while preparing for the role. She replied, “I kept wondering, why does she live while hiding her wounds? Does she really have to live so strictly by the rules? The more I looked into Na Hyun, the more I realized that if you look deep enough, everyone has wounds and loneliness. In the end, we are all just human.”

When asked what the drama left her with as an actress, she answered, “I have no regrets. It wasn’t easy to fully understand Na Hyun, so I had countless conversations with the director. Whenever a new script came out, I would go to him and go over each line together, and that process continued through all 16 episodes. I think I worked like Na Hyun herself. I really wanted to shape the character well, without any regrets.”

Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea. Meanwhile, “Phantom Lawyer” will premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Esom’s drama “Taxi Driver” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)