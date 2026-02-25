'Our Universe' Sweeps Viewership Rankings In 140+ Regions On Viki

“Our Universe” is captivating fans globally!

On February 25, global OTT (over-the-top) platform Rakuten Viki announced that “Our Universe” placed No. 1 in viewership in a total of 142 regions including the United States, Brazil, France, India, United Arab Emirates, and more. The drama also entered the weekly rankings at No. 1 in viewership during its first week of broadcast across the Americas, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and India.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Rakuten Viki is a global OTT platform that provides video streaming services for Asian dramas and films in more than 190 countries around the world. In addition to “Our Universe,” Viki currently services many other recent K-dramas such as “Positively Yours,” “To My Beloved Thief,” “The Judge Returns,” and more.

“Our Universe” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Our Universe” with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

