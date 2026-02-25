Min Hee Jin Addresses Lawsuits And Makes Proposal To HYBE At Press Conference

Min Hee Jin proposed that HYBE bring all cases to an end in exchange for her giving up the 25.6 billion won she is supposed to receive through her put option.

On the afternoon of February 25, Min Hee Jin, CEO of ooak records, held a press conference, where she personally addressed the outcome of the first trial and ooak records’ future plans.

Read the full statement below:

Hello. This is Min Hee Jin.

First, I would like to express my deepest respect and gratitude to the court for taking the time over this long period to examine the essence of the case and for clearly confirming the truth through its ruling.

From our victory in the 2024 injunction proceedings to the police decision in 2025 not to forward the case to the prosecution, and now to this victory in today’s 2026 first trial sentence—it has truly been a long tunnel.

The court has made clear that the sensational framing of “a management-control takeover” and “tampering” was nothing but an illusion, and it recognized that the concerns I raised regarding creative ethics were, as the head of a company, legitimate management judgments I was duty-bound to make.

This outcome of the lawsuit felt to me like comfort that washed away the wounds of the past two years. At the same time, I feel a sense of indebtedness for the fatigue I unintentionally caused the public throughout this process.

Now, I intend to repay that debt with a new vision for a new era of K-pop.

The reason I am standing here today is to tell you that I have decided to exchange the 25.6 billion won (approximately $17,856,000) I would receive as the price of winning for something else—something of greater value.

25.6 billion won is an enormous amount that most people could hardly ever come into contact with even if they devoted their entire lives to it. And for me, having just announced a new beginning, it is also an incredibly precious resource. But because there is a value I desire far more earnestly than this massive sum, I have called this press conference to make a meaningful proposal to HYBE.

Of all the reasons behind this decision, the NewJeans members are the most urgent and heartfelt reason.

In exchange for relinquishing the 25.6 billion won, I propose that we immediately halt all ongoing civil and criminal litigation and bring all disputes to a complete close. This proposal includes not only me personally but also the NewJeans members, our outsourced partner companies, all former ADOR employees—and even the termination of every complaint and accusation directed at the fandom that has been drawn into this fight and hurt along the way.

Only when all of these legal disputes come to an end will there be no further reckless noise and conflict—not only for the artists but for their families and the fandom as well.

I can no longer stand by and watch the reality in which five members, who should be happily on stage, are forced into a situation where someone is on the stage while someone else is in the courtroom. The members on stage will suffer, and not only the fans watching this unfold but no one at all can view this situation with happiness. And with hearts torn to pieces like this, you can never create good culture.

As I have said many times, there are many values more important to me than money. Now that my sincerity has been confirmed, I want to show the world that there are values more precious than money.

I hope that this decision—to trade the enormous sum of 25.6 billion won for other values—will be transformed into broader progress and reconciliation across the K-pop industry.

The place HYBE and I belong is not the courtroom but the stage of creation.

When I launched NewJeans, I had a creative vision. I’m deeply saddened that I couldn’t see it through to the end—but precisely because of that, I ask that the current ADOR make it a reality to keep the promise mentioned in court: “If NewJeans returns, we will treat them well.”

Please create an environment where all five NewJeans members can come together and freely pursue their dreams to their hearts’ content. Opening a path for the artists to shine again—that is the only role adults should be playing.

To me, 25.6 billion won is not greater than the value of restoring a healthy K-pop ecosystem and the artists’ peaceful everyday lives.

Now, I hope all of us will do our best on our respective paths so that we can offer fans an even better stage.

I propose that we adults return to our proper place—competing not in courtrooms but through our abilities in music and on stage. The longer this dispute drags on, the more the ones who suffer together are the artists—the true protagonists of this industry.

HYBE and Chairman Bang Si Hyuk: now, let’s meet not in court but in the place of creation. In an era when corporate responsibility has become more stringent—such as with the July 2025 amendment to the Commercial Act—choosing reconciliation and removing risk from the entertainment industry will be the wisest management decision for shareholders and fans alike.

I will now take off the label of “former ADOR CEO” and walk a new path as the “CEO of ooak records.” Going forward, I will pour all of my energy into nurturing new artists who can represent the K-pop industry and into building businesses with a new direction.

To all members of the press who came to this conference despite your busy schedules, thank you. I hope there will be no more wasteful press conferences after today.

From now on, I will meet you not in a press conference hall and not in a courtroom but on the stage of creation. And I will devote myself to what I do best: creative work. I sincerely hope that my heartfelt message today is conveyed and that it becomes a turning point where the entire K-pop industry can breathe healthily again.

Today, the KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index) broke through 6,000. I hope HYBE will give this proposal—so that we can coexist and thrive together—serious and forward-looking consideration.

Thank you.