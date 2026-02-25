Park Jin Hee Rushes Into Surgery To Save Her Sister’s Baby After Her Death In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s new daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Spoilers

Previously, it was revealed that Kim Myung Hee (Park Jin Hee) had a sickly twin sister, Kim Dan Hee (also played by Park Jin Hee), marking the beginning of the drama’s intense storyline. After successfully recovering her health through surgery, Dan Hee visited her sister’s home, only to find Myung Hee collapsed. Although Myung Hee was rushed to the hospital, she was ultimately pronounced dead, while it was miraculously revealed that the baby she was carrying had survived—hinting at major repercussions for the story ahead.

Newly released stills ahead of today’s broadcast show Kim Dan Hee wearing surgical scrubs with a resolute expression. Curiosity grows over why she, a nurse, ends up assisting directly in the surgery. In particular, Dan Hee’s gaze turns cold after hearing unexpected news from the surgeon Baek Jun Ki (Nam Sung Jin), raising questions about the secret behind her sister’s death she has uncovered and the path she will choose moving forward.

The last photo reveals a strange scene in which two expectant mothers lie in the same operating room. Viewers are left wondering who the woman lying beside Kim Myung Hee is and what circumstances led to two mothers giving birth in the same space.

Episode 3 of “Pearl in Red” will air on February 25 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)