Kim Young Sung And Oh Dong Min Are Brothers Whose Skepticism Turns To Fear In Horror Film “Whispering Water”

The film “Whispering Water” has unveiled new character stills of Kim Young Sung and Oh Dong Min!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The new character stills introduce brothers Kyung Tae and Kyung Joon, who become entangled in strange incidents at the Salmokji reservoir, a place long surrounded by eerie rumors.

Kim Young Sung stars as Kyung Tae, the CEO of road-view filming company S&S Media and a veteran cameraman. Fully embodying a seasoned professional stuck in routine, Kim Young Sung realistically portrays Kyung Tae’s emotional shift as irritation born from skepticism gradually turns into overwhelming fear.

Oh Dong Min plays Kyung Joon, Kyung Tae’s younger brother and a producer at S&S Media. A former member of the Navy’s Special Salvage Unit (SSU), Kyung Joon is introduced as someone fearless, adding tension to the story as events unfold.

The newly released stills capture the emotional turmoil experienced by the brothers, who initially dismiss the strange rumors surrounding Salmokji but soon confront true terror. Kyung Tae is seen carrying a 360-degree panoramic camera for road-view filming while Kyung Joon looks after him with a smile, showcasing their strong brotherly bond. However, their hardened expressions as they enter a forest path hint at the beginning of something ominous.

In another scene set deep at night, Kyung Tae appears frozen in fear, while Kyung Joon—soaked in sweat and gripping a flashlight—falls into panic, raising curiosity about the entity they encounter at Salmokji.

Kim Young Sung shared, “When Kyung Tae carries the camera while filming road views, I hoped audiences would feel as if they were entering Salmokji themselves,” heightening anticipation for the immersive horror experience. Oh Dong Min described his character as “a former naval rescue unit member who believes even ghosts can be overcome with a soldier’s mindset,” sparking curiosity about how the once-fearless Kyung Joon will change as he becomes caught in the reservoir’s increasingly strange phenomena.

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

