Hyeri, Karina, And Team Face Eerie Villages, Hidden Secrets, And Mysterious Creatures In “Agents Of Mystery 2”

“Agents of Mystery” Season 2 has unveiled new stills ahead of its highly anticipated premiere!

“Agents of Mystery” is a mystery adventure show in which a team of investigators tracks down and solves bizarre cases that cannot be explained by science. The show is produced by PD Jung Jong Yeon of “The Devil’s Plan,” “The Genius,” “The Great Escape,” and more.

Season 2 will feature the return of the original members—Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, and aespa’s Karina—along with the addition of brand new agent Gabee.

The newly released stills offer a preview of the three mystery cases the team must tackle as the new season expands its investigations outdoors, promising more dynamic and immersive missions.

The first case, “Black Room,” which PD Jung Jong Yeon described as featuring a “destructive storyline,” serves as a key episode that expands the show’s universe and narrative. Filled with diverse quests that showcase teamwork and problem-solving, the episode promises intense thrills while raising curiosity about the unpredictable missions awaiting beyond the mysterious room.

The second case, “The Other,” is a creature-feature storyline that follows the team as they investigate the identity of a mysterious lifeform. Set in an abandoned factory, the episode heightens realism as the investigators cautiously track their surroundings. Viewers are left wondering what kind of creature they will encounter and whether the team can complete their mission while under constant pressure from unknown forces.

The final case, “The Secret of Baeksudam,” revolves around strange incidents unfolding in a village and the hidden truths behind them. Filmed on location across an entire village rather than on a constructed set, the episode is expected to deliver a deeply immersive experience. Scenes of the team searching for clues in an eerie village and crossing a dark reservoir further heighten anticipation for the new storyline.

The cast also expressed confidence in the upgraded scale of Season 2. Lee Yong Jin shared, “The set details were overwhelming. It didn’t just feel like a space for solving problems—the space itself felt like a clue.” John Park added, “Everything—from detail to scale—has grown bigger. The story and structure are full of unpredictable moments, so you can’t let your guard down.”

Hyeri named “Black Room” as her favorite episode, saying, “From the moment we entered the set, it was thrilling. Each stage felt visually exciting, and the dopamine rush was real.” Kim Do Hoon commented, “The scale surpasses Season 1, and the unexpected twists were shocking. Being chased by a creature was the most thrilling experience of my life.”

Karina also shared that she was amazed by the size of the sets, while newcomer Gabee revealed, “The moment I saw the opening scene and hidden devices in ‘Black Room,’ I thought, ‘It’s over.’”

PD Jung Jong Yeon explained, “I wanted viewers to experience both the most unique stories the mystery genre can offer and stories that feel familiar. Familiar stories help viewers immerse themselves easily, while unique ones will surprise them with unexpected developments.”

“Agents of Mystery” Season 2 will premiere on February 27 at 5 p.m. KST.

