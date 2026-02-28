5 Reasons Why The 'Positively Yours' Finale Was Perfect

“Positively Yours” has finally wrapped up, delivering a finale that has tied every storyline together beautifully. From the heartfelt redemption arcs of Jang Hui Won’s (Oh Yeon Seo) mother (Kim Soo Jin), manager (Jung Soo Young), and now sister-in-law (Baek Eun Hye), to the long-awaited romantic resolutions between Jang Hui Won and Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk), as well as Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) and Hwang Mi Ran (Kim Da Som), the finale struck the perfect balance of emotion and closure. Fans were treated to moments that were funny, touching, and utterly satisfying, making it a finale to remember.

Here are five reasons why the “Positively Yours” finale managed to be everything fans hoped for and more.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Team leader Bang Sun Hui’s character growth

In episode one of “Positively Yours,” Jang Hui Won goes to a party in place of her best friend and meets the love of her life, Kang Du Jun. Her team leader, however, is inadvertently involved in this disastrous meet-cute. While trying to hide from her team leader, Jang Hui Won runs into Kang Du Jun, accidentally spills wine on his suit and pretends to be his girlfriend. This single scene establishes the team leader’s character early on: she is the type of woman Jang Hui Won does not fully trust, likely because Jang Hui Won is aware of being judged and treated with prejudice.

By the finale, the relationship between the team leader and Jang Hui Won comes full circle. The team leader defends Jang Hui Won in front of her coworkers, reminding them that even though Jang Hui Won is dating Kang Du Jun, she has always excelled at her job, which is why she won the beer competition.

Jang Hui Won’s mother finally shows support

Jang Hui Won’s mother, Lee Seon Jeong, has long been portrayed as a strict, distant parent. Jang Hui Won resents her mother for blaming her for her parents’ failed marriage since childhood. On top of that, her mother ridicules her for becoming pregnant out of wedlock, treating it as if she had done so knowingly. In short, she is everything a mother shouldn’t be.

However, like the team leader at work, Lee Seon Jeong eventually realizes her mistakes and officially gives her blessing to the couple, marking an important moment of reconciliation and growth.

The redemption of Kang Du Jun’s sister-in-law

Han Jeong Eum’s arc is nothing short of miraculous. While Jang Hui Won’s mother and team leader were portrayed antagonistically at first, Han Jeong Eum is the literal villain of the story. She tries every possible method to bring down Kang Du Jun despite his complete innocence.

In the finale, Han Jeong Eum completely unravels after Kang Du Jun foils her plan by proving his innocence to the board of directors, presenting his medical records to disprove drug allegations and revealing evidence of bribery by the executives. These actions convince the board to reject her plan to dismiss him as president.

Driven to desperation, Han Jeong Eum does the unthinkable: she tries to run over Kang Du Jun with her car. But instead of Kang Du Jun, her own daughter steps in front of the vehicle. In that moment, she realizes her mistake: she has been consumed by revenge.

Of all the characters who experience redemption, Han Jeong Eum’s seems the most fantastical. How can someone consumed by revenge for so long suddenly change? Yet, the fact that she spent so much time plotting against Kang Du Jun makes her realization even more meaningful when he ends up saving her daughter.

Cha Min Uk and Hwang Mi Ran’s sweet love story

In the webtoon “Positively Yours,” on which the drama is loosely based, Cha Min Uk and Hwang Mi Ran are dating from chapter one. In the drama, however, the situation is different. Hwang Mi Ran has long been captivated by Cha Min Uk’s friendly and kind personality, but he only has eyes for Jang Hui Won.

In the finale, their dynamic changes. After Cha Min Uk sees Jang Hui Won happy with Kang Du Jun, he realizes it is better to remain friends. Gradually, his heart opens to Hwang Mi Ran, who has always been a supportive presence, shielding him during difficult times. How could anyone not fall for someone like that?

Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won’s happy beginnings

Typically, when couples get together in movies or dramas, the story either ends with an implied future marriage or shows the wedding itself. However, “Positively Yours” has defied that norm since the first episode, and it does so again in the finale. The audience finally gets to see the main couple’s baby before they tie the knot, beginning their happy life together.

“Positively Yours” proved that even if a love story begins with a positive pregnancy and the journey can feel nerve-wracking at first, love, patience, and understanding can conquer all.

