Park Sung Woong Is Caught Off Guard By A Sudden Turn To Farm Life In New Drama “Cabbage Your Life” Poster

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled its first poster!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story about Sung Tae Hoon’s city family, who suddenly end up in Yeonriri village, as they struggle to return to Seoul.

The poster features Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong) standing alone in the middle of a field, dressed neatly in a suit. His city-ready suit, paired with crooked sunglasses and a tie fluttering in the wind, hints at the rural initiation awaiting a seasoned office worker.

His face, filled with disbelief, embarrassment, and helplessness, seems to question whether this is where he belongs.

Adding to the intrigue, the phrase, “Life, in an instant, drops onto a dirt road!” raises questions about how a department manager at a major corporation was suddenly forced to move to Yeonriri and take up farming overnight.

The production team said, “With the first poster, we aimed to clearly capture the comic tone of the series. The image of Sung Tae Hoon, dressed in a suit and standing in the middle of a field, symbolizes the starting point of ‘Cabbage Your Life.’ Through actor Park Sung Woong’s unexpected charm as he transforms into a farmer, and the chaotic adjustment of his city-bred family, we hope to deliver both laughter and healing. Please give it a lot of interest.”

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

