Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won Take Separate Paths Even As A Married Couple In New Drama “Climax” Poster

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled a new poster!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Ha Ji Won will star as Chu Sang Ah, a former A-list actress with a struggling career who winds up standing at the center of a huge cartel connecting the entertainment industry to the political world.

The poster features Bang Tae Seob and Chu Sang Ah, presenting both characters in a single layout that reflects the state of their relationship. Bang Tae Seob appears in one frame, staring straight ahead with a steady expression, while Chu Sang Ah occupies another, looking in the same direction. This suggests that, although they share the same relationship, their focus is on different paths.

The phrase, “You in your way, me in mine. Let’s see the end each of us wants,” hints that the couple, bound by the title of husband and wife, are facing their own choices.

The drama depicts the clash of personal interests and desires on a vast stage where politics and entertainment collide. Bang Tae Seob and Chu Sang Ah face what they must protect and what they hope to gain in different ways, making their relationship the story’s central axis, where emotion and calculation operate side by side.

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

