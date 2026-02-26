Watch: Park Jinyoung Tries To Take Kim Min Ju’s Hand Again After Letting It Slip Away In 'Shining' Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming Friday series “Shining” has unveiled its main teaser!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

The main teaser video opens by showing Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) answering a phone call on a bridge over the Han River. On the other end of the line, Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) speaks in a calm voice: “It’s been a while.” Tae Seo’s sorrow-tinged eyes hint at the emotional waves rippling between the two.

Just as curiosity about Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah’s story begins to build, their sweet, fresh first-love days unfold. Mo Eun Ah approaches the new transfer student Yeon Tae Seo first and greets him: “I’m Mo Eun Ah.” Starting with those words, the two are together wherever they go, building dazzling memories.

But even the relationship between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah—who believed they were destined for each other—begins to crack. On the way home from school, they pause for a moment in front of the familiar fork in the road they always faced then head off in their respective directions.

As Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah come face to face again after ten long years, a different air than before flows between them, adding to the sense of regret. In Mo Eun Ah’s question—“Is it okay if I get back to you like this?”—a subtle distance and hesitation can be felt.

Tae Seo, on the other hand, says, “It’ll work out—in a way you’d never expect,” showing his determination not to let go again, and Eun Ah echoes, “In a way i’d never expect.”

Watch the full teaser below:

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

