Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, And More Show Their Resolve In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” Posters

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled new character posters!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The posters highlight the mystery and suspense surrounding the story’s five main characters. Each person fights to protect their position and what is most precious to them, making a series of precarious choices.

Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), who has become the building owner everyone has dreamed of, shows a tense expression as he is pushed to the edge. It remains to be seen how far he will go to protect the building.

Kim Sun (Im Soo Jung) watches her husband, Ki Soo Jong, whose behavior has become suspicious, and wears a secretive expression as if she has made a decision.

Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han), who reaches out to his friend Ki Soo Jong in crisis, shows through his ambitious, confident eyes that he is determined to see his plan succeed.

Min Hwal Seong’s wife, Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), wears a sharp gaze, hinting at what dramatic events might have shaken her, having grown up brightly as the only daughter of a wealthy family.

Finally, Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), an operative at Real Capital, adds to the mystery with a poker face that reveals nothing. Her cold gaze radiates a strong villainous charisma. It remains to be seen how Yo Na, watching from the shadows, will turn the situation upside down.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

