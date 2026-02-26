Jang Da A And Yoon Jae Chan Are A Couple Struggling Together To Escape A Haunted Reservoir In New Film “Whispering Water”

The film “Whispering Water” has unveiled new character stills of Jang Da A and Yoon Jae Chan!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The stills show Yoon Jae Chan as Sung Bin, a member of the filming crew, and Jang Da A as Se Jeong, heading to the infamous Salmokji, a place full of strange rumors.

Sung Bin is the youngest PD on the filming team, a bright and ambitious character. In Salmokji, where odd events keep happening, he relies on his survival instincts, quickly makes plans, and fights alongside his girlfriend, Se Jeong, to escape.

Yoon Jae Chan said, “The most important thing I thought was ‘Don’t act out the fear, feel it yourself.’”

Se Jeong is another member who came to support the filming and Sung Bin’s girlfriend, as well as the youngest PD who runs a horror channel. She eagerly follows the crew to Salmokji, hoping to film content that will get high views, but after witnessing an unbelievable scene, she and Sung Bin plan their escape.

Jang Da A described her character, saying, “She is a character who displays a range of traits, from a fearless, confident presence at the start to a gradation of emotions in the latter half.”

The stills capture the chilling fear the two experience in Salmokji. With a tense expresion, Sung Bin shines a flashlight toward an unseen point, creating suspense about what might be waiting at the end of his gaze.

One still shows Se Jeong filming the scenery of Salmokji, her innocence apparent, while in another, her face in the car, looking at Sung Bin, is filled with fear, hinting at what might have caused her expression to change so drastically.

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

