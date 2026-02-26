Seo In Guk And Jisoo Spark The Beginning Of Heart-Fluttering Romance In New Drama “Boyfriend On Demand” Poster

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Boyfriend on Demand” has unveiled a new poster!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

Jisoo plays Mi Rae, and Seo In Guk plays Kyeong Nam, a coworker who shakes up Mi Rae’s daily routine. The changing relationship between Mi Rae and Kyeong Nam, as they start noticing each other, is a major part of the drama’s appeal.

The poster captures their chemistry, set against the everyday life of webtoon producers. After trying the thrilling dates offered by the virtual romance subscription service “Boyfriend on Demand,” Mi Rae falls into a sweet world. Meanwhile, Kyeong Nam’s steady gaze sparks an unexpected flutter, leaving viewers wondering how their relationship will develop and who will make Mi Rae’s heart skip a beat.

In particular, the drama features virtual lovers who make Mi Rae’s heart race. The performances of Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Hyun Wook, Jay Park, and Lee Sang Yi, all shown together on the poster, are also highlights to watch in the series.

Regarding the star-studded special appearances, the director added, “I wanted to show the many sides of Mi Rae’s character, so we created different situations and professions within the virtual world. In the process, we considered the unique charm and strengths of each special appearance and suggested the roles that suited them best.”

“Boyfriend on Demand” will air on March 6 via Netflix.

