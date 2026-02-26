An Woo Yeon Transforms Into A Self-Made Game Company CEO In New Medical Thriller Drama

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” (literal title) has unveiled the first stills of An Woo Yeon in character!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, and a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama unfolds a bold narrative that explores love and desire, taboo and sacrifice.

An Woo Yeon plays Ha Yong Joong, a successful game developer. Ha Yong Joong is the CEO of a game company who became self-made by creating a game that became a mega hit in record time. He is a character with sensible charisma, sophisticated looks, and a warm, thoughtful personality.

The stills show Ha Yong Joong with a confident, bright smile as the CEO of a game company. He smiles at a meal and raises a toast, and he takes phone calls even during a home workout. The images give a glimpse of the busy life of a young CEO. With wealth, fame, and talent, viewers are eager to see what fate awaits Ha Yong Joong.

An Woo Yeon said, “I think many people, including myself, know the reputation of writer Im Sung Han (also known as Phoebe). After an eight-hour audition, I, along with other actors, heard directly from the writer about the casting. When the writer said we would be ‘the leads who will carry Doctor Shin,’ I felt a mix of excitement and concern about whether I could handle such a work by the famous writer Im Sung Han. At the same time, I felt ambition and resolved to do my best with such excellent writing. Even though it has been nearly a year, I still vividly remember the day I was cast as a lead.”

An Woo Yeon continued, “Ha Yong Joong is a man of great presence and gravitas, the CEO of a game company who has been developing games since he was young and achieved success. I studied a lot and consulted with the writer to prepare for the role. On the outside, I styled my hair in a masculine way, with two strands left down to show a free-spirited side. I also took voice training and paid close attention to my tone to make it deeper. On the inside, I worked hard to portray a polite, gentlemanly CEO who has both wealth and fame, including learning etiquette at fine dining restaurants.”

The production team commented, “An Woo Yeon is constantly reflecting and analyzing as he performs the role of Ha Yong Joong. Please look forward to him reaching the peak of his career-defining performance through his solid, fully developed range of acting.”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Woo Yeon in “IDOL I”:

Watch Now

Source (1)