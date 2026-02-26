Uhm Hyun Kyung Is An Optimistic Startup Developer In New Drama 'Our Happy Days'

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has shared a sneak peek of Uhm Hyun Kyung’s character!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Uhm Hyun Kyung takes on the role of Jo Eun Ae, a developer and co-CEO of the AI startup “Lucky Joy.” Living with her signature optimistic attitude, she suddenly loses “Joy,” the AI companion she poured her heart and soul into developing. Through this incident, she becomes entangled with Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hoon) and faces unexpected changes.

The newly released stills capture Jo Eun Ae showcasing a wide range of emotions. In one image, she is captured with her usual bright smile, while in another she is seen with a determined expression. In yet a different still, she is captured with a shocked expression, hinting at an impending crisis. Curiosity grows over what kind of trial has befallen Jo Eun Ae and how she will overcome it.

The production team stated, “Uhm Hyun Kyung perfectly embodies Jo Eun Ae. Please look forward to her versatile performance as she brings both the character and the story to life.”

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere in March as the follow-up to “Marie and Her Three Daddies.”

In the meantime, watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)