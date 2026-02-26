Roh Jeong Eui And Bae In Hyuk Care For Their Sick Nephew Amid Rising Tensions In “Our Universe”

“Our Universe” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sun Tae Hyung struggled with conflicting emotions following the sudden reappearance of his father, Sun Gyu Tae (Ryu Seung Soo). Although Sun Gyu Tae reached out, saying he wanted to finally be a proper father, Tae Hyung—still carrying deep childhood wounds—responded with harsh words and turned away coldly. Meanwhile, Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin grew closer as they comforted each other’s scars, while Park Yoon Sung’s (Park Seo Ham) straightforward confession to Woo Hyun Jin added further anticipation for what lies ahead.

The newly revealed photos capture Woo Joo, whose body is suddenly covered in a severe red rash. Sun Gyu Tae carefully tends to him, lowering his temperature with a cold towel, while Tae Hyung watches with visibly shaken eyes.

As Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin try to soothe the tearful child, Sun Gyu Tae looks on with a faint smile. Now lingering around Yuseong Villa in hopes of reaching his son, viewers are left wondering whether Sun Gyu Tae will finally be able to break through Tae Hyung’s firmly closed heart.

Another set of stills captures Woo Hyun Jin and Park Yoon Sung on a picnic date, sitting across from each other at a park table filled with lunchboxes they prepared together. Previously, Park Yoon Sung drew attention by boldly asking, “Why don’t you go out with me just three times—as a man?” Following his confession, curiosity grows over what conversation the two will share during their quiet daytime outing.

The production team shared, “In Episode 8, Sun Tae Hyung feels increasingly uneasy about Sun Gyu Tae’s constant presence, while also experiencing inner conflict as he begins to sense his father’s sincerity. Please look forward to whether their relationship will finally begin to change.”

Episode 8 of “Our Universe” airs on February 26 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

