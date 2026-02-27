Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In February 2026

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it was packed with unforgettable stories! Check out the top five K-dramas that received the most love on Viki and see which titles everyone was talking about.

In no particular order.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

“To My Beloved Thief” is a drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

