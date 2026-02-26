Kian84, Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, And LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha Confirmed For “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 has officially unveiled its cast lineup!

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is a Netflix variety show in which Kian84 and his castmates run a one-of-a-kind guesthouse. Season 1 featured Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Ye Eun operating a unique lodging on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience.

The newly announced Season 2 will relocate to Daegwallyeong in winter. Unlike Season 1, which unfolded against the summer seas of Ulleungdo, the new season will present a completely different atmosphere, showcasing another version of the imaginative guesthouse “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” brought to life from Kian84’s ideas.

Joining him as new staff members are Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha. World-class volleyball star Kim Yeon Koung is expected to lead the atmosphere with her signature charisma and lively energy, while global all-rounder artist Lee Junho will add warmth and sharp wit with his keen empathy and charm. Lastly, Kazuha will bring fresh, youthful energy as the youngest member of the team.

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in the third quarter of this year. Stay tuned!

