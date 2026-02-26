Golden Child's Joochan Parts Ways With Woollim Entertainment
Golden Child’s Joochan will be leaving Woollim Entertainment.
On February 26, Woollim Entertainment released the following statement:
Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment.
We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract of HONG JOOCHAN, a member of Golden Child, will come to an end.
Following a long period of sincere and extensive discussions, both the company and the artist have reached a mutual agreement to respect each other’s future paths and to move forward separately.
We will always cherish the time shared with HONG JOOCHAN and would like to express our deepest gratitude for his dedication, passion, and hard work throughout his activities.
Woollim Entertainment sincerely supports HONG JOOCHAN as he embarks on a new chapter in his journey ahead.
We also extend our heartfelt thanks to all fans who have consistently shown HONG JOOCHAN their warm love and support, and we kindly ask for your continued interest and encouragement for his future endeavors.
Thank you.
Back in August 2024, Woollim Entertainment announced that Bomin, TAG, and Jibeom would be departing both Golden Child and the agency following the expiration of their contracts. In December 2024, Daeyeol, Y, Seungmin, Jaehyun, and Donghyun also parted ways with the agency. With Joochan’s departure, Jangjun is now the only Golden Child member remaining under Woollim Entertainment.
Wishing Joochan the best in his future endeavors!
