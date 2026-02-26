Golden Child's Joochan Parts Ways With Woollim Entertainment

Golden Child’s Joochan will be leaving Woollim Entertainment.

On February 26, Woollim Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract of HONG JOOCHAN, a member of Golden Child, will come to an end.

Following a long period of sincere and extensive discussions, both the company and the artist have reached a mutual agreement to respect each other’s future paths and to move forward separately.

We will always cherish the time shared with HONG JOOCHAN and would like to express our deepest gratitude for his dedication, passion, and hard work throughout his activities.

Woollim Entertainment sincerely supports HONG JOOCHAN as he embarks on a new chapter in his journey ahead.

We also extend our heartfelt thanks to all fans who have consistently shown HONG JOOCHAN their warm love and support, and we kindly ask for your continued interest and encouragement for his future endeavors.

Thank you.