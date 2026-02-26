“Phantom Lawyer” Teases Distinct Personalities And Teamwork Through Animal Symbolism

“Phantom Lawyer” has introduced its characters by comparing them to animals, reflecting the drama’s Eastern-inspired worldview.

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Ahead of its premiere, the drama interprets the instincts and personalities of its characters, including the two lawyers and those around them, through animal traits. The production team explained, “We used animal comparisons to present each character’s traits more intuitively. Watching characters with completely different personalities clash and grow together will be one of the drama’s biggest charms.”

First, the “possessed lawyer” Shin I Rang resembles a squirrel—warm-hearted and deeply empathetic. Unable to ignore the resentment of the dead, he lets emotion guide him more than calculation when faced with injustice. Though usually cheerful, he springs into action in moments of crisis, overflowing with curiosity, responsibility, and energy. Treating cases as matters of people rather than work, his unwavering dedication becomes a driving force of the story.

In contrast, Taebaek Law Firm’s star attorney Han Na Hyun is an eagle who reads the bigger picture from above. She prioritizes data over emotion and strategy over instinct. Once she sets a goal, she pursues it with sharp focus and relentless determination. The evolving relationship between impulsive Shin I Rang and strategic Han Na Hyun—who clash before ultimately becoming partners—is a key point to watch.

Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam), who leads Taebaek Law Firm, is likened to a raccoon who enjoys competition. Behind his easy smile lies careful calculation, and while he appears spontaneous, he has a sharp sense for timing, creating tension with his clever maneuvering.

Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho), Shin I Rang’s brother-in-law and office manager, is a bee—constantly busy and keeping the firm running through practical work and organization. Not a flashy hero, but someone whose absence would quickly disrupt balance.

Father Matteo (Jung Seung Gil) is compared to a sheep with claws—gentle yet firm at his core. Though calm and observant, he reveals strong convictions when necessary, serving as another pillar connected to Shin I Rang’s worldview.

Newly released stills also show Shin I Rang, Yoon Bong Soo, and Father Matteo working together to solve a case, raising anticipation for how their teamwork will shape the story.

Lastly, Shin I Rang’s mother Park Kyung Hwa (Kim Mi Kyung) is a tiger—unshaken by emotion and fiercely strong. Having raised her son while running a butcher shop with unwavering toughness, she commands attention with her blunt honesty and resolute personality. Beneath her tough exterior, however, lies deep kindness and devoted love, leaving viewers curious about how she will react upon learning that her son works alongside ghosts.

SBS’s new Friday–Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” will premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

