LE SSERAFIM, TWICE, BABYMONSTER, And HUNTR/X Earn RIAJ Platinum Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, LE SSERAFIM earned a double platinum certification for their 2023 hit “Perfect Night,” which has now surpassed 200 million streams in Japan.

Meanwhile, TWICE earned two separate platinum certifications for their 2017 Korean title track “Heart Shaker” and their 2023 English single “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,” both of which have surpassed 100 million streams each in Japan.

Finally, BABYMONSTER’s 2024 Korean hit “DRIP” and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) have also been certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

