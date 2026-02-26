'Our Universe' Ratings Hold Steady Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

Viewership ratings for tvN’s “Our Universe” remain relatively stable.

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 26 episode of “Our Universe” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent—the same figure that the drama achieved last Thursday.

“Our Universe,” which has just two weeks left in its run, is a romance drama starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui as in-laws who unexpectedly wind up raising their young nephew Woo Joo together. Despite initially harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, after they move in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Watch full episodes of “Our Universe” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)