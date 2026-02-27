Im Joo Hwan's Agency Confirms Rumors Of His Working As Coupang Day Laborer

Im Joo Hwan’s agency has officially responded to rumors of the actor being spotted working for Coupang as a day laborer.

Recently, someone posted on an online community claiming to have seen Im Joo Hwan working at a Coupang distribution center in Incheon of August of last year. The writer of the post shared more details in the comments, adding, “Some people even got his autograph,” and “I heard he also worked at other centers.”

Other users who had also reportedly spotted the actor backed up the account, commenting, “He worked really hard,” and “He just worked quietly and then left.”

On February 27, Im Joo Hwan’s agency Base Camp Company confirmed, “It’s true that Im Joo Hwan worked at the distribution center.”

Watch Im Joo Hwan in his drama “The Bride of Habaek” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews