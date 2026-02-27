Lee Si Woo Makes A Chilling Transformation In 'No Tail To Tell'

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” has unveiled a sneak peek of Lee Si Woo’s dark transformation!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

Previously on “No Tail to Tell,” Hyun Woo Seok learned that he had only six months to live due to heart cancer. Meanwhile, Eun Ho turned down the chance to return to being a gumiho by stabbing Si Yeol, declaring that she would find a way to protect him on her own.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode offer a troubling glimpse of an unexpected change in Palmiho (Lee Si Woo), the only being capable of changing Eun Ho and Si Yeol’s fates. On the latest episode, Jang Do Cheol set his sights on Palmiho, putting her in danger—and it appears that he may have succeeded in bewitching her.

As Palmiho faces Eun Ho and Si Yeol, there is an empty coldness to her gaze that ominously suggests she is not the Palmiho they know.

Meanwhile, the preview that aired at the end of the latest episode showed Palmiho approaching Eun Ho as Geum Ho in search of her fox bead.

The “No Tail to Tell” production team revealed, “In Episode 11, which airs today, Lee Yoon will approach Eun Ho as the owner of Kang Si Yeol’s team, and Jang Do Cheol will manipulate Palmiho in order to find the fox bead.”

They went on to tease, “Please stay tuned until the end to find out what choice Eun Ho will make to protect Kang Si Yeol amidst the worst of crises.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

