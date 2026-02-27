Red Velvet's Irene To Make 1st-Ever Solo Comeback In March

It’s official: Red Velvet’s Irene is making her first solo comeback!

On February 27, SM Entertainment confirmed reports that Irene was gearing up for a return next month.

“Irene is currently preparing with the goal of a comeback in late March,” said the agency. “Please give [her comeback] lots of interest.”

According to an unconfirmed report by Xportsnews, Irene—who made her solo debut in November 2024—is planning to return with her first full-length album.

Stay tuned for more details about Irene’s comeback!

