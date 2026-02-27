Ko Kyung Pyo Has A Change Of Heart Ahead Of His Engagement In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Will Ko Kyung Pyo’s impending engagement to Choi Ji Su go off without a hitch?

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

Previously on “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo and her new team picked Oh Deok Gyu (Kim Hyung Mook) as the first target of their secret operation. Despite being aware of the risk to his father’s position within the company, Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) still chose to team up with Hong Geum Bo and join her mission.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture Hong Geum Bo talking to Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) in her work uniform. Up until now, the two exes have held differing views on the future direction of Hanmin Securities, so it remains to be seen what sort of conversation will take place between them.

Another set of stills shows Shin Jung Woo speaking to Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su), who appears startled by a sudden change in his attitude.

The final set of photos offers a glimpse of Shin Jung Woo and Kang No Ra’s engagement party.

Notably, a chilling silence has descended over the table where the Hanmin Securities family and their closest associates are seated, including Albert Oh, Kang Pil Beom (Lee Deok Hwa), Oh Deok Gyu, and Song Joo Ran (Park Mi Hyun).

As Choi In Ja (Byun Jung Soo) is dead set on her daughter No Ra marrying Shin Jung Woo so that she can win the ongoing succession battle, she is absolutely determined to make sure the engagement goes smoothly.

To find out what happens at the engagement party, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

