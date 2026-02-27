Park Min Young And Lee Elijah Clash As Rival Auctioneers Competing For Top Position In “Siren’s Kiss”

The upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has offered a preview of the razor-sharp rivalry between Park Min Young and Lee Elijah.

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

In the drama, Han Seol Ah and Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah) become fierce rivals as they compete for the coveted position of chief auctioneer at Royal Auction—Korea’s top art auction house. Ahead of their showdown, the drama takes a closer look at the strengths and contrasting qualities of the two auctioneers leading the company.

Han Seol Ah earned her role as chief auctioneer at Royal Auction thanks to her striking presence, sharp judgment, and bold decision-making. Nicknamed the “conductor of the auction hall,” she captivates clients with confident gestures, unwavering eye contact, and eloquent presentations that elevate the value of every piece.

She also shares a long-standing connection with Royal Auction’s chairwoman Kim Sun Ae (Kim Geum Soon) and maintains strong relationships with clients through her natural charisma. Although she holds a solid position as both team leader and chief auctioneer, internal rivals who envy her success continue to emerge. As suspicions begin to rise that she may be involved in insurance fraud, questions grow over whether Han Seol Ah can hold onto her coveted title.

Meanwhile, deputy auctioneer Kim Yoon Ji—who has long set her sights on Han Seol Ah’s position—possesses the complete package: beauty, talent, and an elite academic background. Once an aspiring announcer, she became an auctioneer at Royal Auction for undisclosed reasons and has since pursued the top role with relentless ambition, willing to use any means necessary to surpass her rival.

Backed by strong support from executive director Song Jae Wook (Heo Jae Ho), one of the company’s founding figures, Kim Yoon Ji is steadily expanding her influence within the firm. Armed with meticulous and ruthless information-gathering skills, she even holds Han Seol Ah’s biggest secret in her hands.

As Han Seol Ah and Kim Yoon Ji engage in an intense psychological battle for the prestigious chief auctioneer position—the “flower” of the auction world—anticipation is building for the powerful performances of Park Min Young and Lee Elijah. Appearing in a special role as Kim Yoon Ji, Lee Elijah is set to vividly portray an ambitious character, creating a dangerously tense dynamic opposite Park Min Young.

“Siren’s Kiss” premieres on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

