Lee Jin Woo And Choi Gyu Ri’s Love-At-First-Sight Romance Begins Despite Their Families’ Feud In “Cabbage Your Life”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has released new stills of Lee Jin Woo and Choi Gyu Ri in character!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Lee Jin Woo plays Sung Ji Cheon, the son of Sung Tae Hoon. As the eldest son and the pillar of the Sung family, Ji Cheon entered medical school after achieving a perfect score on the college entrance exam. However, after realizing the path is not for him, he secretly decides to drop out without telling his family. After moving to Yeonriri, he begins a coming-of-age journey as he searches for his true self in an unfamiliar environment.

Choi Gyu Ri stars as Im Bo Mi, the only daughter of Yeonriri village chief Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan) and Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah). Known for her warm and dependable personality, Bo Mi has long cared for the village and works as a nutritionist responsible for students’ meals, earning her the nickname “Yeonriri’s health guardian.” When newcomer Sung Ji Cheon arrives in the village, sparks of romance begin to grow in front of her sunny, bright energy.

The newly released stills capture the pair’s budding chemistry. In one image, Ji Cheon gazes absentmindedly at Bo Mi’s radiant smile, unable to take his eyes off her as if struck by love at first sight, while Bo Mi gradually becomes aware of his presence, creating a subtle tension between them.

Other stills show the two growing closer against the backdrop of village locations such as an orchard. Their shortened distance and lingering eye contact raise anticipation for their coming-of-age love story.

Meanwhile, tension is also expected between Sung Tae Hoon—who must succeed in cabbage farming to return to Seoul—and village chief Im Joo Hyung, who harbors a sharp hostility toward Tae Hoon and his company “Taste Story.” As the two families clash at every turn, Ji Cheon and Bo Mi find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, carefully nurturing secret feelings despite the conflict between their parents. Can the pair overcome their families’ feud and continue their heartfelt romance?

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

