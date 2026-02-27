Park Jin Hee Assumes Her Late Sister’s Identity And Begins Her Revenge In “Pearl In Red”

Park Jin Hee will begin shaking up the story as she enters the Adele household with her sister’s baby in “Pearl in Red.”

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Dan Hee (Park Jin Hee) was devastated after uncovering the truth behind the relationship between her twin sister Kim Myung Hee (also played by Park Jin Hee) and Park Tae Ho (Choi Jae Sung), as well as the real reason for her sister’s tragic death. Realizing that Myung Hee had been caught up in the tragedy while trying to cover Dan Hee’s hospital bills, she was consumed by guilt and grief.

Newly released stills capture Dan Hee entering the Adele household under her sister’s identity, marking the start of her desperate revenge. Holding her late sister’s child as she confronts Park Tae Ho, Dan Hee returns to the very place that led to her sister’s death, her piercing gaze reflecting unwavering resolve. The images raise questions about her true motives and whether she will succeed in carrying out her plan.

Meanwhile, Oh Jung Ran (Kim Hee Jung) is frozen in shock and fear upon coming face to face with the woman she believed to be dead. Their tense reunion hints at a fierce psychological showdown to come.

Attention also turns to Park Tae Ho’s reaction when he encounters Dan Hee. As the story heads into increasingly unpredictable territory, viewers are left wondering whether he will discover her true identity—and how he will respond to her sudden appearance with his child, setting the stage for intense drama ahead.

The next episode of “Pearl in Red” will air on February 27 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Jin Hee in “Giant” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)