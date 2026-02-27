Jung Yoon Only Has Eyes For Yoon Da Young While Her First Love Is His Brother In “Our Happy Days”

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has shared new stills of Jung Yoon and Yoon Da Young in character!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Jung Yoon stars as Go Min Ho, the head of the Strategic Planning Division at Kangsoo Construction. Blessed with striking looks and an impressive background reminiscent of his father Go Dae Chi (Yoon Da Hoon), Go Min Ho has long captured the attention of many women. However, despite his popularity, his heart has been set solely on Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young). When Seung Ri’s first love—who is also Min Ho’s younger brother, Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hoon)—returns to Korea, Min Ho begins to reveal long-hidden feelings of inferiority, heightening tension within the story.

Yoon Da Young plays Seo Seung Ri, a manager in Kangsoo Construction’s Strategic Planning Office and the daughter of Kangsoo Group’s chief secretary Seo Kwon Sik (Jung Ho Bin). Recognized for both her beauty and professional excellence, Seung Ri is a successful career woman whose stable daily life begins to waver when her first love Go Gyeol suddenly returns to Korea.

Newly released stills spotlight Go Min Ho’s commanding charisma, as his polished visuals and impeccable suit styling immediately draw the eye. Shifting effortlessly from warm, affectionate gazes to subtly cold expressions, he hints at the layered depth of his character.

Meanwhile, Seo Seung Ri captivates with a sleek bob haircut and refined styling. Her bright smile reveals an unexpected warmth beneath her cool, composed exterior.

The production team shared, “Jung Yoon and Yoon Da Young are elevating the drama’s quality through deeply immersive performances that fully embody their characters. Please look forward to how the two actors will navigate the tangled love square and the intense battle for succession.”

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere in March as the follow-up to “Marie and Her Three Daddies.”

