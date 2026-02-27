Joo Se Bin Transforms Into Talented Journalist With A Painful Past In New Drama “Doctor Shin”

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” has unveiled the first stills of Joo Se Bin in character!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Joo Se Bin plays Geum Ba Ra, the youngest reporter in the culture department at Seongu Daily. Though she grew up in the Nua Foundation orphanage, Geum Ba Ra is known for her bright, cheerful personality and her proven abilities as a journalist.

Newly released stills capture Geum Ba Ra wearing a serious expression as she finishes a conversation with someone, her meaningful gaze conveying both innocence and an enigmatic charm. In another scene, she is seen quietly studying an artwork in a gallery, lost in thought.

Joo Se Bin shared, “Being given my first lead role was both exciting and overwhelming, but at the same time, I deeply felt the responsibility of carrying a project as its central character. Through this work, I learned a great deal about the mindset and capacity required of a lead actor. I will not take this responsibility lightly and will continue to prove myself through my acting. Please look forward to and support the many different sides of me that I hope to show moving forward.”

The production team commented, “Joo Se Bin is delivering a sincere and tailored performance that authentically captures Geum Ba Ra’s complex psychology shaped by childhood scars. Please look forward to the more mature and evolved acting transformation she will showcase in ‘Doctor Shin.’”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joo Se Bin “True Beauty” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)