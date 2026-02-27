“The King’s Warden” Cast Celebrates Film Surpassing 7 Million Moviegoers

The hit historical film “The King’s Warden” has officially surpassed 7 million moviegoers at the Korean box office!

On February 27, the Korean Film Council announced that the film reached the 7-million-admissions milestone that evening, just 24 days after its release on February 4.

To celebrate the achievement, distributor Showbox shared commemorative photos and videos of the director and cast on its official account. The caption read, “Thanks to the endless support and box office enthusiasm for Team ‘The King’s Warden,’ the story of the year 1457 will no longer be lonely,” adding, “Congratulations on surpassing 7 million viewers. This success is possible thanks to your love. We sincerely thank all 7 million audience members.”

<왕과 사는 남자> 700만 관객 돌파🎉

덕분에 더이상 외롭지 않을 1457년의 이야기🥹 <왕과 사는 남자> 절찬상영중👑

🔗예매는 프로필 링크에서 확인 pic.twitter.com/xIUDzhqI1d — SHOWBOX (@showboxmovie) February 27, 2026

The film’s strong momentum is expected to continue, as it remains No. 1 at the box office heading into the extended holiday weekend, including the March 1 Independence Movement Day substitute holiday.

Industry watchers are now turning their attention to whether “The King’s Warden” can become Korea’s next 10-million-admissions film—the first in two years since “The Roundup: Punishment.”

