LE SSERAFIM's 'CRAZY' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 200 Million Views

LE SSERAFIM has hit the 200 million mark with another music video!

According to SOURCE MUSIC, on February 28 at 8 a.m. KST, LE SSERAFIM’s music video for their 2024 hit “CRAZY” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to do so after “ANTIFRAGILE” and “FEARLESS.”

LE SSERAFIM originally released the music video for “CRAZY” on August 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, five months, and 28 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

Watch the iconic music video for “CRAZY” again below: