'No Tail To Tell' Heads Into Finale On Ratings Rise As 'In Your Radiant Season' Remains No. 1

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is racing towards its finish!

On February 27, the fantasy romance drama—which has just one episode left in its run—enjoyed an increase in viewership ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “No Tail to Tell” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, MBC’s new drama “In Your Radiant Season” took first place in its time slot across all channels with its third episode, which earned an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent.

