Han Ji Min Is Caught Off Guard By Park Sung Hoon On A Blind Date In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has shared a sneak peek of Han Ji Min and Park Sung Hoon’s first date!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Although Lee Ui Yeong is highly capable when it comes to work, she is a complete novice when it comes to romance. After putting off dating for years due to focusing on her career, Lee Ui Yeong finally accepts that she may need to go on blind dates in order to meet someone.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Lee Ui Yeong on her very first blind date. Lee Ui Yeong wears a shy smile as she sits next to her date Song Tae Seop, who seems unable to take his eyes off her. Instead of any stifling awkwardness, there is a subtle romantic tension in the air that builds anticipation for a potential next date.

However, this promising atmosphere is suddenly shattered when the date takes an awkward turn for the worse. An unexpected remark by Song Tae Seop makes a hesitant Lee Ui Yeong freeze in place, leaving an uncomfortable silence hanging over them.

To find out what Song Tae Seop says that changes the course of their blind date—and how Lee Ui Yeong will respond—catch the premiere of “The Practical Guide to Love” on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST! The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

