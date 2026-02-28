'No Tail To Tell' Stars Say Goodbye + Tease What To Look Forward To In Tonight's Finale

The stars of SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” have shared their thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With the final episode of the drama coming up tonight, leads Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon took the time to reflect on what “No Tail to Tell” meant to them.

Kim Hye Yoon remarked, “It feels bittersweet that the end [of the drama] is already approaching. I was truly happy to have been able to play the role of Eun Ho.”

“I really learned a lot while playing Eun Ho,” continued the actress. “In particular, I was always impressed by Eun Ho’s inner strength while playing her. Thanks to Eun Ho, I think I was able to grow once again, and I’m grateful for it.”

Expressing her deep affection for the character, Kim Hye Yoon concluded, “I’ll be rooting for Eun Ho, who must be living happily somewhere out there.”

Meanwhile, Lomon commented, “Being able to live as Kang Si Yeol for the past few months, every moment felt like a gift. Through Si Yeol, I realized that in the end, the warmest force that can make us smile is love. I think Si Yeol’s innocent passion, along with the positive change he undergoes as he winds up cherishing the people around him more after meeting Eun Ho, will remain in my heart for a long time.”

He went on, “[‘No Tail to Tell’] is a drama that I will remember as a truly warm story that taught me how to change the emptiness in one corner of my heart into warmth.”

As for what viewers should keep an eye on in the finale, Lomon said, “Please pay attention to Si Yeol’s brave choice to cast aside the flashy shell of a world-class star in order to protect his precious values as a human being. I’d be grateful if you would join us until the end to find out what sort of radiant ending lies in store for his fate with Eun Ho.”

The final episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lomon’s drama “Branding in Seongsu” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)