Park Shin Hye And Ha Yun Kyung Face A Serious Crisis At Their Dorm In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye and Ha Yun Kyung will find themselves facing yet another crisis on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong’!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, commotion breaks out at Hong Geum Bo’s dormitory when a masked assailant manages to sneak inside. As the residents, including the dormitory supervisor, rush out with weapons in hand, the situation quickly descends into chaos.

Meanwhile, Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) are visibly caught off guard as they frantically block the path of the dormitory supervisor. With the piles of cash they’re hiding in their room, they desperately need to stand in her way and stop her from entering at all costs.

As the intimidating supervisor grows increasingly suspicious of the two roommates, it remains to be seen how they will handle this unexpected crisis.

The next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” will air on February 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

