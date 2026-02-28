Han Ji Min Is Reunited With Her College Crush Shin Jae Ha At Work In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Han Ji Min will be feeling butterflies at work in her upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms (Park Sung Hoon and Lee Ki Taek), she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

When it comes to romance, Lee Ui Yeong has always dreamed of a fateful encounter that naturally blossoms into love. Instead of forcing a connection or going out of her way to meet someone, she longs to find love “organically” and suddenly realize that she’s developed feelings for someone she already knows.

Just when her dream starts to seem unrealistic, Lee Ui Yeong is suddenly reunited with her former crush from 10 years ago: Kang Do Hyun (Shin Jae Ha). Back in college, the two of them formed a subtle romantic connection that never fully blossomed into a real relationship. A decade later, they meet again as co-workers at The Hill Hotels, seemingly bringing Lee Ui Yeong one step closer to achieving her dream.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer glimpses of Lee Ui Yeong and Kang Do Hyun’s past and present. One photo captures the would-be couple in college, when they first took notice of one another.

The next stills flash forward to the present, where Kang Do Hyun is seen pointing a camera at Lee Ui Yeong during a business trip.

Also present on the trip are Lee Ui Yeong’s junior colleague Jung Hyun Min (Jung Hye Sung) and intern Sim Sae Byeok (Kim So Hye).

Kang Do Hyun’s reappearance is enough to make Lee Ui Yeong want to go to work in the mornings, and even her co-workers notice the romantic tension between the two of them.

To find out how their reunion plays out, tune in to the premiere of “The Practical Guide to Love” on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST! The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

