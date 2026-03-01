Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Mar 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of February!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 27 to February 27.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,992,722 for February.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,439,247, while Yoo Hae Jin ranked third with a score of 5,906,478.

Yoo Jae Suk came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,742,203, and BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a score of 4,957,252.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Yoo Hae Jin
  4. Yoo Jae Suk
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. IVE
  7. Son Heung Min
  8. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  9. Park Shin Hye
  10. Jun Hyun Moo
  11. SEVENTEEN
  12. Park Ji Hoon
  13. Faker
  14. Park Bo Gum
  15. TWICE
  16. Go Youn Jung
  17. DAY6
  18. Cho Yong Pil
  19. Stray Kids
  20. Park Seo Joon
  21. Park Jeong Min
  22. Lee Byung Hun
  23. Kim Go Eun
  24. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  25. Ji Sung
  26. Kim Yuna
  27. EXO
  28. Kim Jong Kook
  29. aespa
  30. Ryu Hyun Jin

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

