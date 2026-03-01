Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of February!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 27 to February 27.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,992,722 for February.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,439,247, while Yoo Hae Jin ranked third with a score of 5,906,478.

Yoo Jae Suk came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,742,203, and BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a score of 4,957,252.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

