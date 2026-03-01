Watch: BLACKPINK's Rosé Becomes 1st K-Pop Artist Ever To Win A BRIT Award

BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history at this year’s BRIT Awards!

On February 28 local time, the 2026 BRIT Awards were held in Manchester. The BRITs, which are organized by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), are widely considered the most high-profile music awards ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ smash hit “APT.” won the award for International Song of the Year, making Rosé the first K-pop artist ever to win a BRIT Award.

Check out a video of Rosé’s historic win and her acceptance speech below!